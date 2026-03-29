Ensuring Safe Passage: India's Strategic Moves Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, reported the safe transit of two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying approximately 94,000 metric tonnes of LPG towards India. BW TYR is expected in Mumbai on March 31, while BW ELM will reach New Mangalore by April 1.

In light of regional tensions, the Ministry reassured that all measures have been deployed to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, no incidents involving Indian-flagged ships have been reported recently, and 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 seafarers remain secure in the western Persian Gulf region.

Coordinated efforts by the Directorate General of Shipping, alongside ship owners and Indian Missions, continue to monitor the situation extensively. In the past 24 hours, DG Shipping facilitated the repatriation of four Indian seafarers, contributing to the safe return of 942 personnel to date. Meanwhile, MTB Jag Vasant is set to conduct an STS operation at Vadinar Terminal in Gujarat, supported by Indian Navy warships on standby.

The Strait of Hormuz is critical for global oil shipments, and its security remains paramount amid ongoing conflicts following US-Israel military actions in the region. Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha emphasized ongoing coordination with stakeholders to maintain security. India has called for adherence to international law and emphasized the importance of uninterrupted navigation in the strait as regional tensions persist.

The Ministry of External Affairs, via spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reaffirmed India's commitment to collaborating with global partners to ensure stability in West Asia, underscoring the importance of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.