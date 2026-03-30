EU Faces Energy Market Disruption, Holds Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Energy ministers across the European Union are preparing for crucial talks on global energy market disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran. According to a document accessed by Reuters, the ministers will convene via video conference to evaluate recent developments and discuss the necessity for enhanced EU-level coordination.

The ministers aim to exchange assessments on the evolving energy landscape, pinpoint areas necessitating robust coordination, and propose concrete strategies to address the tightening oil and gas markets in a collective manner. This assembly is set for 1 pm (GMT), with a focus on formulating joint measures to stabilize markets and secure energy supplies within member states.

A report by ING Bank suggests that while European gas prices may not reach the extreme peaks of 2022 due to improved resilience against energy shocks, natural gas remains pivotal in setting electricity prices under the marginal pricing system. Consequently, minor gas price hikes can still escalate electricity costs. However, the expansion of Europe's renewable energy, with solar and wind capacity surging significantly since 2022, offers a buffer.

Amid these discussions, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding negotiations with Iran. He cited constructive talks and Iran's approval to permit 20 oil tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz as encouraging signs. President Trump indicated potential diplomatic breakthroughs on the horizon, noting active negotiations happening both directly and indirectly.

(With inputs from agencies.)