Flavio Bolsonaro Advocates US-Brazil Ties at Texas Political Conference

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, considered a potential candidate for the 2026 presidential race, took to the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas to advocate for stronger political and economic connections between Brazil and the United States. This message comes at a pivotal moment as Brazil braces for a fiercely competitive election, with Bolsonaro expected to challenge current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In his address, Bolsonaro urged the international community to focus on Brazil's electoral integrity, appealing for diplomatic scrutiny over democratic processes in the country. He highlighted Brazil's potential as a strategic supplier of rare earth minerals to the U.S., citing the nation's overreliance on China, which provides nearly 70% of these crucial materials. Bolsonaro stressed the necessity of these minerals for advanced technologies and national security, warning against supply chain vulnerabilities.

Bolsonaro's speech emphasized Brazil's geopolitical importance to Washington, suggesting that Brazil could become a significant regional ally or align itself against U.S. interests. He criticized President Lula for his alleged affiliations with groups contrary to American values and endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he believes would acknowledge Brazil's loyal status. Bolsonaro also accused ex-President Joe Biden of meddling in Brazil's 2022 elections to benefit Lula's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)