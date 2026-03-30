Pape Unmasks True Intent Behind US Iran Strategy

Amid ongoing US military operations in Iran, debates are heating up over public portrayals of the conflict. Renowned US Strategic Air Power Expert, Professor Robert Pape, cautions that rhetoric from high-ranking officials shouldn't be accepted at face value, pointing to hidden determinants of policy.

Pape's remarks emerge as scrutiny intensifies on how the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, communicates its strategy in the war with Iran. Notably, Rubio also serves as Trump's national security advisor, compounding the impact of his public positions.

Despite public signals of restraint, US military actions have expanded, with options for ground involvement being considered. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Pape argued that official statements often serve political agendas rather than relaying true military intentions, advising skepticism towards such declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)