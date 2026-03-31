Diplomatic Discrepancies: Trump's Dubious Dealings with Iran

Questions have been raised about the credibility of US President Donald Trump's statements regarding negotiations with Iran, according to former senior diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar. Speaking to ANI, Sajjanhar expressed suspicion over Trump's claim of talks with Iran, noting Iran's denial and skepticism towards Pakistan's mediation offer.

Sajjanhar pointed out the conflicting messages from Iran and highlighted Iran's firm stance on concluding the conflict on its terms. He noted the tense geopolitical landscape, marked by Iran's strategic calculations and lack of trust in Pakistan amidst regional ministerial meetings.

Understanding the domestic pressures on Trump, Sajjanhar emphasized the approaching US mid-term elections, rising commodity prices, and increased opposition to the war, suggesting a strategic Iranian play. Meanwhile, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported significant US military advances, asserting strategic success against Iranian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)