US Delivers Strategic Blows in Ongoing Conflict with Iran

In a significant escalation of military operations, US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine announced on Tuesday that Washington is systematically dismantling Iran's power projection capabilities. With the West Asian conflict now in its second month, the US has reportedly struck over 11,000 strategic targets within Iran.

General Caine, addressing a Pentagon press briefing alongside US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, underlined the ongoing 'Epic Fury' operation aimed at neutralizing Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial system capabilities. The focus has been on dismantling key manufacturing nodes, storage sites, and research facilities. 'Over the past 30 days, we've struck more than 11,000 targets,' he stated.

Highlighting attacks on Iran's naval capabilities, General Caine confirmed the targeting of mine-laying facilities and naval ships, including all Jamaran class frigates. He emphasized the comprehensive scope of the US campaign, which also targets Iran's defense industrial base, affecting factories, warehouses, and nuclear weapons research infrastructure. He noted that operations continue relentlessly across air, sea, land, space, and cyberspace, exerting pressure for Iran to engage diplomatically.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth added that forthcoming days would be pivotal and suggested that Iran is militarily unprepared to counteract these measures. The tensions trace back to February 28th, following the assassination of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel operation.

Iran's response, targeting US and Israeli assets, has caused significant disruptions in the Gulf region, affecting international commerce and global energy markets. This briefing comes after earlier discussions between General Caine and Hegseth on March 19 about the evolving conflict in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)