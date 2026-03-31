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Bangladesh Battles Fuel Crisis Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia affecting global energy supplies, Bangladesh authorities have seized illegal fuel reserves across 64 districts. The country, grappling with fuel shortages, received additional diesel from India and is seeking diversified fuel sources from various countries to mitigate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:29 IST
Bangladesh Battles Fuel Crisis Amid West Asia Tensions
Several vehicles arrive at the fuel stations in Dhaka (File File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid rising tensions in West Asia affecting global energy supplies, Bangladesh authorities have cracked down on illegal fuel storage. According to a report by Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday, district administrations confiscated 87,700 liters of illegally hoarded fuel within 24 hours across 64 districts.

Monir Hossain Chowdhury, spokesperson for the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, detailed the operations at a press briefing, revealing 391 drives based on district reports that resulted in 191 legal actions and fines totaling Tk 935,070. Seven people were sentenced as part of the crackdown.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the seized fuel comprised 67,400 liters of diesel, 6,444 liters of octane, and 13,856 liters of petrol. Amid the crisis, India has supplied an additional 5,000 tons of diesel, with future shipments under negotiation, while Bangladesh seeks fuel diversification from countries including Singapore and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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