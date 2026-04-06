Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects US Peace Plan Amid New Proposals

Hours before US President Donald Trump's anticipated news conference on the Iran issue, Iran's stance has become more resolute. Iran International reported that Iran dismissed the US's 15-point peace proposal as too ambitious and illogical, as stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

Baghaei emphasized that threats would not be conducive to negotiation, warning that US threats to attack infrastructure could be deemed war crimes. He noted Iran's dual focus on defense amid ongoing hostilities while still engaging diplomatically, according to Iran International.

In related developments, the US and Iran received a new ceasefire proposal expected to take effect soon, potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters sources detailed that Pakistan brokered this plan, which includes an immediate ceasefire and a subsequent comprehensive agreement with ongoing talks.

A crucial component involves finalizing a memorandum of understanding electronically through Pakistan, the sole communication channel. This proposed 'Islamabad Accord' aims for a swift ceasefire with a broadened settlement within weeks, possibly heralding in-person talks in Islamabad, Reuters reported.

With no immediate response from US and Iranian officials, and Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson opting not to comment, these developments underscore the gravity of the situation in West Asia. As Trump's deadline approaches, there remains significant pressure for a diplomatic breakthrough amid escalating tensions. (ANI)