Diplomacy Urged in West Asia: EU's Call for Peace

European Council President Antonio Costa has reiterated the need for a diplomatic end to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, underscoring the significance of maintaining navigational freedom through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Costa, in a statement released on social media platform X, emphasized the urgency as the region enters the sixth week of hostilities.

Costa condemned the recent attacks on civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, branding them as illegal and reprehensible. Drawing parallels with the conflict in Ukraine, Costa stressed that such actions are unacceptable globally. He pointed out that Iran's civilian population remains the main casualty if the conflict escalates further.

Speaking with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Costa highlighted the European Union's demand for Iran to cease regional aggressions and permit unhindered navigation through the Strait. Pezeshkian, in turn, underscored Iran's readiness to end hostilities if provided with firm assurances against future threats.