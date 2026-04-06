US Intensifies Air Campaign Over Iran Amid Tensions

In a significant escalation of military action, the United States has conducted 10,000 combat flights and struck 13,000 targets over Iran in the last 37 days, as confirmed by President Donald Trump. This intense aerial campaign represents a substantial increase in US military activity in the region.

The President, addressing journalists at the White House, revealed the unprecedented scale of operations, marking the first recorded instance of a manned American aircraft being taken down by enemy forces in this operation. Tragically, the US F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down marked this grim milestone, although the crew was successfully rescued.

Trump outlined the harrowing experience of the aircraft's weapons systems officer, who ejected safely but faced injuries due to challenging terrain. The officer's training proved crucial, as he navigated the harsh environment to reach safety, despite profuse bleeding. A massive, strategic response, involving 155 aircraft, ensured a complex and successfully executed rescue mission.

The rescue included a deceptive maneuver to mislead Iranian forces as to the officer's location, a move underscoring the intricate planning involved. Recently, Trump praised the operation as the "most daring" military rescue, emphasizing the US commitment to its personnel and vowing that no warfighter would be left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)