Tensions Spike as US Threatens Iran Amid Calls for Peace

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, urged all parties to de-escalate and engage in peace talks. Speaking to the media, Mao emphasized the detrimental impact of prolonged conflict and called for constructive efforts to stabilize the region.

The backdrop to these diplomatic pleas is a stark warning from the United States. President Trump set an ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night, Washington time. Failure to comply, Trump warned, would trigger a comprehensive military strike targeting Iran's power infrastructure.

During a press briefing, President Trump underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the military campaign would render the country's facilities unusable within hours. This critical period leaves Iran with limited options ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)