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Tensions Spike as US Threatens Iran Amid Calls for Peace

As tensions rise in the Middle East, China's Foreign Ministry calls for peace while the US warns Iran with a stern ultimatum. President Trump sets a deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz or risks a massive military response targeting Iran's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:08 IST
Tensions Spike as US Threatens Iran Amid Calls for Peace
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo/Chinese MoFA). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, urged all parties to de-escalate and engage in peace talks. Speaking to the media, Mao emphasized the detrimental impact of prolonged conflict and called for constructive efforts to stabilize the region.

The backdrop to these diplomatic pleas is a stark warning from the United States. President Trump set an ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night, Washington time. Failure to comply, Trump warned, would trigger a comprehensive military strike targeting Iran's power infrastructure.

During a press briefing, President Trump underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the military campaign would render the country's facilities unusable within hours. This critical period leaves Iran with limited options ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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