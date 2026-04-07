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UAE Battles Missile Onslaught: Rising Tensions with Iran

A ballistic missile strike in Sharjah injured two on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between UAE and Iran. UAE's Ministry of Defence reported successful interceptions of various missile attacks, resulting in limited injuries and no fatalities. Cumulative injuries now involve 221 people from several nationalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:57 IST
UAE Battles Missile Onslaught: Rising Tensions with Iran
Representative image (Photo/File Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, a ballistic missile strike hit a telecommunications facility in Sharjah's central region on Tuesday, injuring two individuals. According to Al Jazeera and the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), the victims, both Pakistani nationals, were promptly hospitalized for medical care.

Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the successful interception of multiple aerial threats launched from Iran. On Monday, the ministry disclosed via a post on X that their air defence systems engaged various threats, including 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 19 UAVs on April 6, 2026.

Addressing the ongoing hostilities, the ministry revealed that UAE air defences have intercepted a staggering 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 UAVs since the onset of the Iranian assaults. Despite the significant scale of attacks, there were limited casualties in the latest incidents, with no fatalities recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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