UAE Battles Missile Onslaught: Rising Tensions with Iran

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, a ballistic missile strike hit a telecommunications facility in Sharjah's central region on Tuesday, injuring two individuals. According to Al Jazeera and the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), the victims, both Pakistani nationals, were promptly hospitalized for medical care.

Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the successful interception of multiple aerial threats launched from Iran. On Monday, the ministry disclosed via a post on X that their air defence systems engaged various threats, including 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 19 UAVs on April 6, 2026.

Addressing the ongoing hostilities, the ministry revealed that UAE air defences have intercepted a staggering 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 UAVs since the onset of the Iranian assaults. Despite the significant scale of attacks, there were limited casualties in the latest incidents, with no fatalities recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)