Tehran's Defiant Stand Amidst US-Iran Tensions

In a bold retort to mounting threats from the United States, Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has brushed aside the aggressive tone of US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the tenacity and historic significance of the Iranian state. Writing on social media platform X, Aref countered Washington's heightened rhetoric by asserting that "Iran is not a mere 'incident' in history, but history itself."

Aref further elaborated that recent threats would not disrupt the country's stability, likening current tensions to those faced by Iran in the past. "A civilization that has endured the tests of time does not falter at the Stone Age rhetoric of Trump," he declared, laying out Tehran's strategy in the face of global pressure by maintaining steadfast national interests.

This comes as Washington hardens its military stance, with President Trump issuing dire warnings of potential aerial assaults aimed at Iran. Trump, during a national address, threatened to devastate Iran's infrastructure, pushing it "back to the Stone Ages." With threats escalating, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth echoed this message, affirming the country's readiness for military action.

Amidst this standoff, Trump revealed a timeline for military operations, stating plans to hit Iran decisively over the next few weeks. Yet, he mentioned that diplomatic discussions remain open. As the deadline nears, Trump's social media statements suggested potential profound shifts in Iran's political landscape, hinting at possible regime changes and geopolitical consequences.

Despite warnings, Trump expressed support for the Iranian people, highlighting the critical period as the final window for Tehran to avert massive infrastructure collapse. Trump warned that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would prompt a relentless bombing campaign, targeting Iran's power plants and bridges. The President concluded, urging a peaceful resolution ahead of the looming deadline.