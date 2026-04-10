Fragile Ceasefire: Uncertain Future in US-Iran-Israel Tensions

In a stark assessment of regional tensions, Sagiv Steinberg, Director General and CEO of the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs, cautioned that the tenuous ceasefire between the United States and Iran could unravel at any moment. His warning comes amid uncertain negotiation outcomes reportedly scheduled for Islamabad.

Steinberg underscored the broader context, highlighting ongoing Israeli military activities against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which complicates the already complex dynamics. He noted that the conflict on this front impacts the larger geopolitical landscape involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

Amid conflicting narratives, with Washington and Tehran disagreeing over the ceasefire's scope, diplomatic efforts hang in the balance. Both nations diverge on whether the truce includes halting Israeli operations in Lebanon, sparking concerns over whether the fragile peace will endure or give way to renewed hostilities.