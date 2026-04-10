Taiwan President Warns Against Erosion of Democracy Amid Authoritarian Pressures

The President of Taiwan has issued a stark warning regarding engagement with authoritarian regimes, notably China. His cautionary remarks precede a significant meeting between China's President and a figure from the Chinese Nationalist Party, reported by The Taipei Times. In a social media post, President Lai expressed concern about China's escalating 'grey zone' tactics and military pressure in the Taiwan Strait, noting these actions jeopardize regional stability.

Lai highlighted Taiwan's democratic governance as a critical counterpoint to authoritarian regimes. Commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, he stressed its lasting importance with the Six Assurances in US-Taiwan relations. This partnership is based on democratic principles and human rights, crucial for Indo-Pacific peace. He noted bipartisan US support for Taiwan, arguing global democracy's wellbeing hinges on Taiwan's preservation at the First Island Chain.

Meanwhile, Cheng's China visit, termed a 'peace mission,' has raised eyebrows. Lai asserted that peace should not be pursued through concessions, contending history shows compromises with dictatorial powers often result in sovereignty losses. He emphasized the need for strength, advocating increased defence investments. Taiwan plans to heighten its defence budget to 5% of GDP by 2030, with initiatives including a US$40 billion air defence package, as detailed by The Taipei Times.

Lai criticized opposition lawmakers for delaying the defence proposal in the legislature, cautioning such actions could weaken Taiwan's national defence and international credibility. He called for political cohesion to prioritize national security, underscoring Taiwan's determination to protect its democratic framework, as reported by The Taipei Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)