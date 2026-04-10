Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Netanyahu Expels Spanish Delegation Amid Ceasefire Criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the expulsion of Spanish representatives from the Gaza ceasefire coordination centre in Kiryat Gat on Friday. This decision came after Spain sharply criticized Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon.

Netanyahu, in a forceful statement, accused Spain of defaming Israeli soldiers and adopting a hostile stance against his country. He emphasized that Israel would not remain silent against such attacks and warned that nations criticizing Israel, instead of what he labeled as 'terrorist regimes,' would not be seen as partners in regional affairs.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the situation in Lebanon as dire and a disgrace to the conscience of humanity, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Spanish President Pedro Sanchez echoed these sentiments, demanding urgent international action against what he termed a violation of international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)