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Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Netanyahu Expels Spanish Delegation Amid Ceasefire Criticism

Israeli PM Netanyahu expels Spanish representatives from the Gaza coordination center, following Spain's criticism of Israeli military actions in Lebanon. He accuses Spain of defamatory remarks against Israel, asserting that countries critical of Israel will face consequences. Spain condemns attacks, urging international intervention. This marks escalating diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:35 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Netanyahu Expels Spanish Delegation Amid Ceasefire Criticism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/X@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the expulsion of Spanish representatives from the Gaza ceasefire coordination centre in Kiryat Gat on Friday. This decision came after Spain sharply criticized Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon.

Netanyahu, in a forceful statement, accused Spain of defaming Israeli soldiers and adopting a hostile stance against his country. He emphasized that Israel would not remain silent against such attacks and warned that nations criticizing Israel, instead of what he labeled as 'terrorist regimes,' would not be seen as partners in regional affairs.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the situation in Lebanon as dire and a disgrace to the conscience of humanity, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Spanish President Pedro Sanchez echoed these sentiments, demanding urgent international action against what he termed a violation of international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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