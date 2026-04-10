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Trump Condemns Iran's Strategy Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions

US President Donald Trump criticized Iran's use of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, asserting Tehran lacks strategic advantage. He disapproved of Iran's proposal to charge transit fees and highlighted their communication tactics. Upcoming US-Iran talks aim for peace, with Vice President Vance leading the delegation in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:54 IST
Trump Condemns Iran's Strategy Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has openly denounced Iran on its leverage over the strategic Strait of Hormuz in ongoing peace negotiations, asserting that Tehran holds no substantial leverage besides the vital waterway. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump criticized Iran's proposal to impose transit fees on vessels navigating through the Strait, attributing the US's restrained approach to a focus on negotiation rather than escalation.

Trump's comments underscore the broader discussion on transit policies through the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal global shipping lane for energy. Iranian parliamentary figures, led by National Security Commission head Ibrahim Azizi, have suggested implementing fees payable in Iran's currency, the rial. Azizi hinted at potential agreements with Oman under the Strategic Action Plan for Security and Sustainable Development, though he described such measures as secondary.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Islamabad, aiming to engage Iranian officials in constructive dialogue. Stressing the importance of good faith negotiations, Vance warned against any insincerity from Iran. The impending talks are set against the backdrop of an immediate ceasefire, aiming to resolve long-standing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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