Tensions Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz: US Rejects Iran's Toll Proposal

Amid growing friction with Tehran, US President Donald Trump firmly asserted Washington's stance against Iran's attempt to levy tolls on vessels navigating through the Strait of Hormuz. Describing it as an international waterway, Trump rejected any notion of allowing transit charges in this crucial maritime passage.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, Trump emphasized the US commitment to ensuring free passage through what he termed an 'international waterway.' His comments came in response to Iran's reported proposal to charge transit fees, which Trump characterized as an attempt at global extortion via vital shipping lanes.

Further criticizing Iran's diplomatic tactics via a Truth Social post, Trump argued that the country was using waterways as leverage, claiming the US had been restrained to facilitate negotiations. The situation has cast a spotlight on the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal channel for global energy flows.

Iran's parliamentary security commission head, Ibrahim Azizi, elaborated on a proposal requiring transit fees to be paid in the rial. This requirement is part of a broader strategic plan that may include an agreement with Oman, although officials stress such measures are secondary.

With its significance as a global chokepoint for oil shipments, developments in the Strait of Hormuz are of global interest, impacting trade and geopolitical dynamics.