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Netanyahu Appoints New Mossad Chief Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen Major General Roman Gofman as the new director of Mossad. Praised for his creativity and resourcefulness, Gofman will assume his role in 2026. Known for his close ties with Netanyahu, he succeeds David Barnea during a critical time for Israel's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:26 IST
Netanyahu Appoints New Mossad Chief Amid Rising Tensions
Netanyahu appoints military secretary Maj Gen Gofman as new Mossad chief (Photo/X@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the appointment of Major General Roman Gofman as the new director of Mossad, Israel's Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations. Gofman's selection was confirmed after gaining approval from the senior appointments advisory committee, led by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis.

Netanyahu lauded Gofman as a 'bold and creative' officer, especially highlighting his performance during recent conflicts. The Prime Minister expressed his confidence in Gofman's capability to advance Israel's security interests, acknowledging Gofman's two-year tenure as his military secretary.

Gofman is slated to assume office on July 2, 2026, succeeding David Barnea. His appointment arrives during heightened regional tensions and evolving security challenges. Known for his close relationship with Netanyahu, Gofman has played a crucial role in executing the Prime Minister's directives within the Israel Defense Forces.

Born in Belarus and immigrating to Israel in 1990, Gofman's military career has been marked by significant achievements within the IDF Armoured Corps. His experience includes authorship of a contentious policy document advocating for Israeli military control over Gaza—further establishing him as a pivotal figure in Israeli defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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