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India Lays Foundation for New School and Library in Nepal

India laid the foundation stone for a new school and library in Nepal's Madhesh Province, backed by a financial aid of NRs. 33.2 million. The project, highlighting Indo-Nepal cooperation, promises updated educational infrastructure, benefiting the children with modern facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:37 IST
India Lays Foundation for New School and Library in Nepal
Foundation stone for the construction of Shree Benga Sah Secondary School by Indian assistance in Nepal (Photo/X@in_birgunj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant move towards bolstering educational infrastructure, India initiated the construction of a new school and library in Nepal's Madhesh Province. The foundation stone ceremony, held on Monday, marks a deepening of Indo-Nepal relations through a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

The project, situated at Shree Benga Sah Secondary School in Prasauni Rural Municipality-2, Bara, is financially supported by the Indian government, which has allotted NRs. 33.2 million for its completion. The cutting-edge facility will feature two three-storeyed academic buildings, a library, and state-of-the-art labs.

Prasauni Rural Municipality Chairman and school authorities lauded India's support, emphasizing the initiative's role in creating a safe, enriching educational environment. This venture underscores the multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal, contributing to developmental goals and fostering regional ties.

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