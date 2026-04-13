India Lays Foundation for New School and Library in Nepal

In a significant move towards bolstering educational infrastructure, India initiated the construction of a new school and library in Nepal's Madhesh Province. The foundation stone ceremony, held on Monday, marks a deepening of Indo-Nepal relations through a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

The project, situated at Shree Benga Sah Secondary School in Prasauni Rural Municipality-2, Bara, is financially supported by the Indian government, which has allotted NRs. 33.2 million for its completion. The cutting-edge facility will feature two three-storeyed academic buildings, a library, and state-of-the-art labs.

Prasauni Rural Municipality Chairman and school authorities lauded India's support, emphasizing the initiative's role in creating a safe, enriching educational environment. This venture underscores the multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal, contributing to developmental goals and fostering regional ties.