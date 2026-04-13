Trump Signals Hope for Iran Deal Amid Rising Tensions

On Monday, US President Donald Trump declared that his administration received a communication from Iran, indicating Tehran's willingness to negotiate a resolution. Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasized the urgency by stating, 'They'd like to make a deal very badly.'

This development emerged just hours after the United States levied a naval blockade on Iranian ports, following fruitless marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend. The efforts, characterized by intense diplomatic and military maneuvers, aim to address regional tensions that escalated after failed high-level negotiations.

The President outlined the core contention within the negotiations as Iran's nuclear program, with Trump firmly asserting, 'Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.' Reflecting on the stalled negotiations, he expressed confidence, saying, 'I'm almost sure they will agree,' further reinforcing his position with an ultimatum: 'If they don't agree, there's no deal.'

Beyond the nuclear issue, the US prioritizes reclaiming enriched uranium from Iran. 'We're going to get the dust back,' declared Trump, underscoring the gravity of the situation amid a two-week ceasefire timeline.

Vice President JD Vance corroborated the difficulty in talks, confirming Iran's reluctance to abandon nuclear aspirations. Trump warned, 'If an agreement is not reached by the ceasefire's end, it won't be pleasant for them.'

When queried about past threats targeting Iran, Trump chose restraint, refusing to elaborate, but hinted, 'It won't be pleasant for them.' Before the current ceasefire, Trump had threatened to dismantle Iran's power infrastructure.

Although the current US military action is unilateral, Trump hinted at international support for the blockade, stating 'other countries' have offered assistance, though he withheld their identities, promising more details soon.