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Trump's Stern Warning: Securing Iran's Nuclear Material by Force

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that if diplomatic solutions fail, Washington will aggressively secure Iran's nuclear materials. During discussions aboard Air Force One, Trump highlighted cooperation expectations from Tehran, emphasizing possible forceful measures to retrieve nuclear resources, contrary to Iran's firm rejection of such agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:13 IST
Trump's Stern Warning: Securing Iran's Nuclear Material by Force
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Friday, indicating that Washington would move aggressively to secure Iran's nuclear materials if a diplomatic agreement isn't reached. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized the necessity for cooperation from Tehran, highlighting Washington's preference for a negotiated settlement but preparing for alternative actions if needed.

Trump stated, "Somewhere after the signing of the agreement, we'll go with Iran. We'll go in with Iran, and we will take it together, and we will bring it back 100 percent to the United States." This comes amid international focus on diplomacy to prevent escalating tensions after a month-long conflict, leading to a temporary ceasefire aimed at reaching a comprehensive solution.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, firmly rejected any agreement to transfer enriched uranium, describing it as "sacred" and non-negotiable. Trump's assertion at an Arizona event about using excavators to retrieve uranium stands in direct contrast to Tehran's stance, underscoring the complexities in the ongoing negotiations.

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