Full Stocks, Fragile Markets: The New Food Security Paradox

Global food markets are not flashing a full-scale crisis signal, but the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) latest outlook shows why governments cannot afford to relax. Supplies remain historically high, cereal stocks are still comfortable, and several major food markets look broadly balanced. However, the forces that can turn balance into pressure: El Niño, conflict, energy shocks, fertilizer costs, trade disruptions and rising import bills, are all moving in the wrong direction for vulnerable countries.

FAO's June 2026 Food Outlook estimates global cereal production in 2025 at 3,043 million tonnes, up 6.1 percent from 2024, supported by higher outputs across major cereals, especially maize. But the next season is expected to be less comfortable. World cereal production is forecast to decline by 2.0 percent in 2026/27 to 2,982 million tonnes, with wheat, coarse grains and rice all expected to fall from last year's record levels.

The report suggests that the global food system is entering a season where the margin for error may shrink. Stocks remain a buffer, but shocks are multiplying. For low-income and food-importing countries, the question is not only whether food exists in world markets, but whether they can afford it, access it and absorb the next disruption.

The Calm in Food Markets Is Thinner Than It Looks

At the global level, cereal markets still look relatively steady. World cereal utilization is projected to rise by 0.6 percent in 2026/27 to 2,969 million tonnes. Food consumption is expected to increase by 1.0 percent, while feed use is forecast to grow by 0.5 percent. Cereal stocks are projected to decline only marginally to 949.0 million tonnes, with the global stock-to-use ratio expected to remain stable at 31.7 percent. The figures point to a market with buffers, but they also conceal uneven risks.

Wheat production is forecast to fall by 3.8 percent from the record 2025 outturn to 810.9 million tonnes. The decline is mainly linked to smaller harvests among major exporters, including the European Union and the United States, where weaker crop margins and less favourable weather have affected plantings and yield prospects. Wheat trade is expected to contract by 3.3 percent to 199.1 million tonnes.

Coarse grain output is forecast to decline by 1.2 percent, largely because of lower maize production, though it would still represent the second-highest output on record. Rice production is forecast to fall by 1.6 percent below the 2025/26 high to 552.4 million tonnes, with weather uncertainty and profitability pressures weighing on prospects.

Stocks may be comfortable globally, while exportable supplies tighten. Production may remain high overall, while some importing countries face higher costs, reduced availability or more volatile prices. In food security, the distribution of the buffer can matter as much as the size of the buffer.

El Niño Is the Risk Markets Cannot Price Away

Weather is emerging as one of the biggest uncertainties in the outlook. FAO points to the possible emergence of El Niño as a risk across several commodity markets, including rice, sugar and fisheries.

For rice, production prospects are dampened by weather uncertainties linked to El Niño and by weaker producer profitability. For sugar, El Niño conditions could affect 2026/27 production in India and Thailand. For fisheries, a strong El Niño expected later in 2026 could further affect catches in the Peruvian anchoveta fishery, already facing reduced quotas.

The risk is not limited to lower harvest volumes. Weather shocks can disrupt planting calendars, reduce yields, affect crop quality, strain water supplies, damage pasture, interrupt transport and alter export availability. Even when global supplies remain adequate, these disruptions can raise costs and worsen uncertainty for import-dependent economies.

Weather risk is also colliding with input-cost pressure. Higher fuel and fertilizer costs are influencing planting decisions in several markets. Farmers facing weaker margins may reduce acreage, shift to less input-intensive crops or limit fertilizer use. That can turn energy and fertilizer volatility into a production risk.

The outlook is a warning about exposure. The food system has enough stock to avoid immediate alarm, but its next stress test may come from climate volatility arriving alongside cost pressures and geopolitical uncertainty.

Energy and Conflict Are Now Food Market Forces

FAO's outlook shows how energy markets, fertilizer costs and conflict are increasingly shaping food market stability. International cereal prices rose moderately from January to May 2026, supported by weather concerns and higher fuel and fertilizer costs. Vegetable oil prices have been pushed up by supply tightness, strong biofuel feedstock demand and rising crude oil values amid escalating conflict in the Near East. Sugar prices rebounded in May 2026 partly because higher crude oil prices raised concerns that more sugarcane in Brazil could be used for ethanol, tightening sugar supplies.

Trade routes add another layer of risk. FAO notes that the 2026 conflict in the Near East disrupted regional sugar flows through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting shipments to and from Gulf refining hubs. The wider concern is that disruptions in energy and fertilizer markets can feed into agricultural production costs and trade conditions.

This is a crucial development for food-importing countries because a market can be supplied and still become more expensive to access. Oil affects farm machinery, irrigation, processing, cold chains and freight. Fertilizer affects yields. Shipping costs affect import bills. Trade disruptions can raise prices or delay supplies even when food is available elsewhere.

Hence, food security is a broader economic and geopolitical issue. Managing food risk now requires watching energy prices, fertilizer affordability, shipping routes, currency movements and trade policy, not just harvests.

The Import Bill Is Where the Pressure Shows Up

FAO estimates that the global food import bill rose to USD 2,218.4 billion in 2025, up 7.9 percent, or USD 162.5 billion, from 2024, reaching a new high. The increase came even as import costs declined for cereals, sugar and oilseeds. Higher costs were concentrated in higher-value products, including coffee and cocoa products, animal products, fish, and fruits and vegetables.

Lower cereal prices do not automatically mean lower food stress. Countries import a basket of food products, and households consume more than staples. If edible oils, fish, fruits, vegetables and animal products become more expensive, overall import pressure can rise even when grain markets look less strained.

The pressure is sharper for vulnerable economies. FAO reports that low-income countries saw their food import bill rise by USD 1.6 billion, or 6.7 percent, in 2025. Least developed countries, net food-importing developing countries and sub-Saharan Africa also faced higher food import costs. In these groups, higher costs for edible oils, fish, fruits and vegetables and coffee-related products more than offset lower cereal bills. This is where global market stability can diverge from household reality.

The next key indicators to watch are the strength and timing of El Niño, wheat and rice harvest outcomes, fertilizer and fuel prices, disruptions around strategic trade routes, and whether food import bills keep rising for low-income and net food-importing countries.