Diplomats from various countries continuing efforts to maintain dialogue between Washington and Tehran: Switzerland

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Saturday stated that the global efforts over the US-Iran peace agreement are ongoing. According to CNN, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said that diplomats "from various countries" are "continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue" between Washington and Tehran. While declining to disclose the identities of the participants in the discussions, the ministry confirmed that Switzerland has offered the Burgenstock resort, located above Lake Lucerne, as a "discreet and reliable setting" to help advance the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations, CNN reported.

This comes as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is headed to Switzerland as preparations intensify for a new round of US-Iran negotiations following the recently announced memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in order to end the hostilities in West Asia, Axios reported, citing US and diplomatic sources related to the matter. According to Axios, Witkoff is en route to Switzerland, where the first round of talks aimed at reaching a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to take place.

A US official told Axios that Senior Adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated negotiations. Citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, Axios reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also planning to travel to Switzerland on Saturday to participate in the talks. However, the source cautioned that the travel plans could still change depending on developments on the ground.

According to Axios, regional mediators have indicated that the situation in Lebanon remains a key factor in Tehran's decision-making regarding the negotiations. A source from one of the mediating countries said that Araghchi informed several foreign counterparts on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon is a critical issue for Iran and could prove "make or break" for the future of US-Iran negotiations.

A second source from a mediating country said that Iranian officials have stressed their desire to see the ceasefire firmly take hold before committing to travel to Switzerland for the talks. Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, a ceasefire was reached between the two sides following fresh strikes earlier on Friday amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha. Meanwhile, Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Israeli action in Lebanon, "a breach of promise." (ANI)