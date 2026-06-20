"It'll unlock the potential of genius": Sadhguru highlights yoga's role ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of International Day of Yoga, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has shared a message highlighting the science and technology behind the practice of yoga. In a video message, Sadhguru said, "It's a reminder that what we call yoga is not a philosophy, is not an ideology, not a belief system, not a religion, nor definitely it is not about twisting and turning your body, as a lot of people seem to understand. This is a reminder that, as there is a science and technology for external well-being, there is a whole science and technology for inner well-being. This is not for any group of people; whatever your religion, race, caste, creed, or gender, doesn't matter who you are. If you are a human being, these technologies apply."

The spiritual leader explained how yoga helps to unlock the potential of the brain as he continued, "In body, mind, emotion, intelligence, and energies, and above all, it'll unlock the potential of the genius that is there in every human being. Unlocking this is very important." He emphasised that yoga helps to bring human experience to its full potential.

"If we want to bring human experience to its full potential, yoga is the only way out. This needs to happen. This is the fundamental goal of yoga. On this International Yoga Day, particularly this one, because it's twelve years since this day was declared. It's time to pitch it up, so that nobody in this world goes without knowing that there are ways to fix themselves. There are ways and solutions for every problem that human beings experience within oneself of stress, tension, anxiety, mental ailments, for everything," he said. Sadhguru also noted that people need to embrace yoga from within, describing it as a simple addition in their lives.

"Yoga must happen within us. We have to make it happen within ourselves. If you cannot invest in lifelong yogic sadhana, at least seven minutes a day, there are simple methods. With seven minutes of investment in your daily life, you can transform yourself in many different ways," he said. 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)