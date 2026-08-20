Tragedy on Nigeria's Waterways: Fatal Boat Capsizing Claims Lives

A devastating boat accident occurred in Nigeria's northwest Sokoto state, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 individuals, predominantly children, according to eyewitness accounts.

The overcrowded vessel, carrying over 70 farm owners and laborers, capsized near Gorau, highlighting ongoing safety issues in Nigeria's waterways during the rainy season.

The tragedy has prompted local authorities to continue rescue efforts, while questions about safety regulations and maintenance practices on Nigeria's rivers are raised once again.