Houses damaged after tornado hits Aude in southern France

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 10:59 IST
Houses damaged after tornado hits Aude in southern France

​A tornado ​swept ‌through Aude ​in southern France late on Monday, ‌damaging more than 300 residences and injuring 15 people, said ‌the local administration.

Social media footage verified ‌by Reuters showed the tornado swirling above the village of Verzeille ⁠in ​Aude, ⁠late on Monday. Many of the ⁠homes caught up in its ​path had their windows smashed as ⁠a result of the high ⁠winds. The ​tornado arose as this summer's intense heatwave ⁠gave way this week to thunderstorms ⁠in ⁠many areas of southern France.

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