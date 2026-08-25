Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

​The ​German government ‌will soon announce ​who is responsible for ‌an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month, Chancellor ‌Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday.

Speaking ‌at a coalition summit, Merz said his government was "working closely ⁠with ​the ⁠security authorities on this, and we ⁠will set this out and ​comment on it shortly."

Security sources ⁠cited by local media ⁠suspect ​the involvement of Russian intelligence in the attempted ⁠attack, but Berlin has not made ⁠any ⁠direct accusations.