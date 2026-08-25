Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz
The German government will soon announce who is responsible for an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a coalition summit, Merz said his government was "working closely with the security authorities on this, and we will set this out and comment on it shortly."
Security sources cited by local media suspect the involvement of Russian intelligence in the attempted attack, but Berlin has not made any direct accusations.