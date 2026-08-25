Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 14:03 IST
Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

​The ​German government ‌will soon announce ​who is responsible for ‌an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month, Chancellor ‌Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday.

Speaking ‌at a coalition summit, Merz said his government was "working closely ⁠with ​the ⁠security authorities on this, and we ⁠will set this out and ​comment on it shortly."

Security sources ⁠cited by local media ⁠suspect ​the involvement of Russian intelligence in the attempted ⁠attack, but Berlin has not made ⁠any ⁠direct accusations.

TRENDING

1
Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build an AI-Native Health Insurance Distribution Platform

Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build ...

Global
2
30 years of pendency, Government land at stake: Commissioner Nagpal seeks speedy progress; HC refers call controversy for contempt consideration

30 years of pendency, Government land at stake: Commissioner Nagpal seeks sp...

India
3
Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Global
4
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to Karnataka Governor, seeks withholding of assent to Parks Amendment Bill

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to Karnataka Governor, seeks withhol...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026