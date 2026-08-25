Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 14:15 IST
Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

​The German government will ‌soon announce who ​is responsible for an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month, Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a coalition summit, Merz said his government was "working closely with the security authorities on this, and we will set this out ‌and comment on it shortly." Security sources cited by local media ‌suspect the involvement of Russian intelligence in the attempted attack, but Berlin has not made any direct accusations.

On August 4, an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo ⁠aircraft ​used for military ⁠supplies. Investigators suspect a second drone collided with a DHL cargo plane soon after the airport's ⁠temporary shutdown. The airport is a cargo and military logistics hub used by NATO ​and Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for military supplies.

German investigators discovered a third ⁠drone and suspected explosives linked to the attempted attack 10 days later, broadcasters NDR and ⁠WDR ​and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Tuesday. The drone was found to the west of the airport, where investigators also discovered about 50 ⁠grams (1.8 oz) of a substance they suspected to be the military explosive hexogen, the ⁠media reports ⁠said.

The office of the prosecutor general declined to comment on the report. Moscow has denied any involvement in ‌the incident. (Writing ‌by Friederike Heine; Editing by Clarence ​Fernandez and Miranda Murray)

TRENDING

1
Premier League Gameweek 1: Hull City stun Man Utd, Arsenal make winning start to title defence

Premier League Gameweek 1: Hull City stun Man Utd, Arsenal make winning star...

Global
2
Myanmar human rights conditions hit new low, UN says

Myanmar human rights conditions hit new low, UN says

Global
3
Meeting Russia's Lavrov, Vatican envoy stresses the need for dialogue

Meeting Russia's Lavrov, Vatican envoy stresses the need for dialogue

Global
4
ROI-The US fiscal hole has an AI problem at its core: Mike Dolan

ROI-The US fiscal hole has an AI problem at its core: Mike Dolan

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026