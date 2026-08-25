US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports
The U.S. State Department is preparing to send diplomats back to embassies in the Middle East that were evacuated before and during the war with Iran, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal State Department document.
The return of Foreign Service officers and the scaling back of emergency measures at U.S. missions in the region could begin as early as this week, the report said.