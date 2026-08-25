US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

​The U.S. ​State ‌Department is ​preparing to send diplomats back ‌to embassies in the Middle East that were evacuated ‌before and during ‌the war with Iran, the New York Times reported ⁠on ​Tuesday, ⁠citing an internal State Department document.

The ⁠return of Foreign Service ​officers and the scaling ⁠back of emergency measures at ⁠U.S. ​missions in the region could ⁠begin as early as this week, ⁠the ⁠report said.