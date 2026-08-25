Kremlin questions feasibility of US idea, shared by Zelenskiy, for free economic zone in east Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 15:20 IST
Kremlin questions feasibility of US idea, shared by Zelenskiy, for free economic zone in east Ukraine

​The Kremlin ​on Tuesday ‌questioned the feasibility ​of a U.S. idea to create a ‌free economic zone in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, saying the territory was ‌formally part of Russia and that ‌it was therefore unlikely that a third party could manage it. Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy ⁠said on Tuesday he had drafted one ⁠page of ideas with U.S. and ​European officials to be presented to ⁠Moscow, including the proposal for the ⁠free economic ​zone.

Ukraine accuses Russia of an illegal land grab ⁠in Donbas. Moscow says it is acting ⁠to ⁠safeguard its own security.

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