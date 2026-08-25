Kremlin questions feasibility of US idea, shared by Zelenskiy, for free economic zone in east Ukraine
The Kremlin on Tuesday questioned the feasibility of a U.S. idea to create a free economic zone in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, saying the territory was formally part of Russia and that it was therefore unlikely that a third party could manage it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had drafted one page of ideas with U.S. and European officials to be presented to Moscow, including the proposal for the free economic zone.
Ukraine accuses Russia of an illegal land grab in Donbas. Moscow says it is acting to safeguard its own security.