Motor racing-Hamilton accepts sarcastic radio messages did not show him in best light 

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 16:56 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton accepts sarcastic radio messages did not show him in best light 

Lewis Hamilton has rowed back on ​sarcastic radio messages he made ​during Sunday's Dutch Grand ‌Prix, saying ​he had not presented the "best version" of himself. The seven-times Formula One world champion was frustrated at being ‌held up behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the race at Zandvoort and felt he missed out on a podium because of the team's delay in acting.

"Big ‌waste of time guys, good job,” he said sarcastically after Leclerc eventually ‌pitted. Looking back on the weekend, Hamilton praised the team in an Instagram post for their work at the factory in bringing updates and improving the car.

"I've listened back to some of ⁠my ​radio and TV comments," ⁠said the Briton. "In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you ⁠care as deeply as I do. But that wasn't the best version of me. ​I take responsibility for that, and I'll be better." Hamilton, who finished fourth ⁠in the race and less than a second behind Mercedes' George Russell, said he believed in ⁠the ​team and what Ferrari was building for the future.

"The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on," he ⁠said. Hamilton and Russell are tied on points, with the Mercedes driver ahead on race ⁠wins in ⁠second place overall and 59 behind his teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The next race is in Italy at Monza, a home round ‌for both ‌Ferrari and Antonelli.

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