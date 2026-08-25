Cricket-India in charge in Colombo despite Dinusha defiance 

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 17:54 IST
Cricket-India in charge in Colombo despite Dinusha defiance 

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha remained on course for ​his second century of the series ​but India retained a firm ‌grip ​on the second and final test in Colombo on Tuesday. Replying to India's 503-9 declared, Sri Lanka reached 265-8 before rain ‌and bad light brought an early end to the third day's play, with the prospect of the follow-on still hanging over the hosts.

Dinusha was unbeaten on 85, which followed his scores ‌of 100 and 84 in the opening test in Galle, which India won ‌comprehensively to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Lahiru Kumara was unbeaten on eight, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 238 runs.

Earlier, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) led Sri Lanka's resistance after the hosts resumed on a ⁠precarious eight ​for two at ⁠the Sinhalese Sports Club ground. India seamer Prasidh Krishna (3-47) dismissed Kamil Mishara (19) and Kamindu Mendis (32), while Manav Suthar removed ⁠home captain Dhananjaya de Silva (8) to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 137-5.

Sooriyabandara, who made his test ​debut as a concussion substitute in Galle, fought hard but fell short of what ⁠would have been his maiden test century. Attempting to cut a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Sooriyabandara could only deflect ⁠the ​ball on to his back thigh. It then rolled on to hit the base of the stumps, with the impact enough to dislodge the bail.

India fast bowler ⁠Mohammed Siraj had Niroshan Dickwella caught down the leg side for nought, while Suthar (3-83) removed ⁠Keshara Nuwantha for ⁠18 to keep the pressure on Sri Lanka. Dinusha struck two sixes and six fours in a fluent innings and looked comfortable against ‌both pace and ‌spin.

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