"Not at all": Roger Federer rules out return to professional tennis

Former world No. 1 and five-time US Open champion Roger Federer has ruled out a return to professional tennis, saying he is too busy to commit to the demands of the tour and that his body is no longer up to it, according to Olympics.com. Federer is set to return to New York for an exhibition match at the US Open on Sunday (as per IST), but made it clear that the appearance will not mark the beginning of a professional comeback.

"No, not at all," Federer said at a press conference when asked about returning to professional tennis, as quoted by Olympics.com. The Swiss legend explained that returning to the tour would involve several commitments, including entering the anti-doping testing pool, while his schedule and physical condition would make a comeback difficult.

"Thanks for asking. I wasn't sure if the question was going to get asked, but I'm happy you did, so I can clarify in case anybody thought. Anyway, you have to enter the doping pool. There are way too many obstacles. I'm too busy. I'm barely finding time to play any exhos [exhibition matches], so imagine a tour, and the body is done," Federer said. The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that he is content with his current life away from competitive tennis and enjoys following the sport as a fan.

"But I'm very happy with how I'm feeling. I'm just a fan now, enjoying watching," he added. Federer, 45, who remains the only player- male or female-to win five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008, last competed at the Grand Slam in 2019 before announcing his retirement in 2022.

The timing of the match comes ahead of Roger Federer's induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold and silver medallist, who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 103 tour-level trophies, was selected in his very first year of eligibility. The induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 29 in Newport, Rhode Island. (ANI)