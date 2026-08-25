US military transport aircraft lands in Moscow: Reports

According to available flight tracking data, the heavy-lift transport plane followed a multi-stop route before entering Russian airspace.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 17:59 IST
US military transport aircraft lands in Moscow: Reports
A file photo of an US Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III large transport aircraft (Photo credit/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

An American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft reportedly landed in Moscow on Monday morning, according to online air traffic monitoring systems, Russian news agency TASS reported. The aircraft, which originated from the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington DC, touched down in the Russian capital at approximately 10 am Moscow time (07:00 GMT).

According to available flight tracking data, the heavy-lift transport plane followed a multi-stop route before entering Russian airspace. It had a prior stop at the Charleston International Airport/Air Force Base and then at Riga in Latvia, before continuing its journey toward the Russian border. A source within the European Union air traffic control authorities confirmed to TASS that the US military plane departed from Latvia and proceeded directly toward Russian territory.

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a premier strategic transport aircraft used by the United States Air Force for the rapid delivery of troops and all types of cargo. The specific purpose of the mission and the nature of the cargo on board have not been officially disclosed by either the Pentagon or the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No official statement has been released regarding whether the flight is related to diplomatic logistics, prisoner exchanges, or other bilateral administrative matters.

Al Jazeera earlier cited Flightradar24 and reported that a US Air Force transport plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, according to Flightradar24, but Kremlin said it has no information about the aircraft or its arrival. Following the start of the Ukraine war, the US, along with its European allies has imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. These include a reciprocal ban on aircraft. Russian planes are prohibited from entering US and EU airspace, and Russia has similarly closed its skies to "unfriendly nations." (ANI)

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