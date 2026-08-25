China seeks public tips on procurement violations in elite Rocket Force

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:33 IST
China seeks public tips on procurement violations in elite Rocket Force

China's military ​has launched a public ​campaign to collect ‌information on ​alleged procurement violations in the Rocket Force as authorities step ‌up scrutiny of military purchasing activities, according to a notice on its procurement portal. The armed forces have been one ‌of the main targets of a broad corruption ‌crackdown ordered by President Xi Jinping after coming to power in 2012. The purges reached the elite Rocket Force, responsible ⁠for ​the country's ⁠nuclear weapons and conventional missiles, in 2023.

The notice, published on ⁠Monday, solicits information on illicit procurement practices spanning material services, engineering ​projects, supplementary food supplies, and medical equipment or ⁠consumables, including projects handled by bidding agencies. Alleged violations encompass multiple ⁠stages ​of the procurement process like requirements planning, bid evaluation, contract performance and online procurement, the notice ⁠said.

Whistleblowers can submit reports via a dedicated phone line until ⁠the ⁠end of November, the military notice added and asked for objective and accurate information ‌supported ‌by legally obtained evidence.

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