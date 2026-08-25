US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

U.S. CIA ‌Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Russia to attended meetings in Moscow on Tuesday, U.S. ‌media outlets reported citing unnamed ‌sources.

CBS News and Axios both reported the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's former ⁠director ​of ⁠national intelligence who now runs the nation's spy ⁠agency. The outlets did not say ​who Ratcliffe was meeting with or ⁠what the talks are expected to cover. Representatives for ⁠the ​CIA did not be immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on the reports, while Representatives for ⁠the ⁠Kremlin could not be immediately reached.