Lie made by a weak, ineffective PM to gain political support: Trump slams Carney over French-language labelling as "irritants" amid trade war

As the trade war between Washington and Ottawa heats up, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, accusing him of making a "lie" for political gain after Carney said US negotiators had described French-language content and labelling requirements as "irritants" during trade talks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump rejected the allegation made by Carney, saying that he had never considered interfering with Canadians speaking French.

He further described Carney as a "weak and ineffective" leader and said, "I love French Canadians." "I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing. This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec. I love French Canadians!" the post read.

Trump's outrage comes days after trade talks between Washington and Ottawa collapsed. Carney on Monday said that the US negotiators raised the discoverability of French-language content on streaming platforms and French-language labelling rules as issues during trade discussions.

Rejecting any suggestion that such protections were negotiable, Carney said, "For Americans, French language, the Francophone culture, the Canadian culture, these are irritants. Here in Quebec, here in Canada, these are rights, basic rights, fundamental rights." Canada is officially bilingual, with English and French as its two official languages. French is the first language of roughly one-fifth of the country's population and is particularly predominant in Quebec.

According to CNN, Canadian regulations require product labels to be provided in both English and French. US streaming platforms operating in Canada are also subject to rules supporting Canadian content, including French-language and Indigenous content.

Following the breakdown of trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa, Carney instructed Canadian negotiators to return to Ottawa after more than a year of discussions, saying Canada could not accept the US offer. "Late last evening I instructed our negotiators to return to Ottawa. We cannot accept what the U.S. has offered, and we will not give what they have asked," Carney said on Monday.

He also announced that Canada would match the new US tariffs "dollar for dollar" to protect Canadian workers, farmers, families and businesses. "Canada will match the U.S.' new tariffs dollar for dollar in order to protect Canadian workers, farmers, families, and businesses," Carney said.

Ottawa's retaliatory measures are expected to take effect on September 8 and target a range of US products, including steel, dairy products, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper and electronics. The escalation follows the United States imposing 50 per cent tariffs on roughly USD 20 billion worth of Canadian imports after the trade talks failed, with the measures affecting around five per cent of Canada's exports to the United States.

Trump on Monday further escalated the trade dispute after he announced that tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks, automotive parts and steel imports would be raised to 50 per cent from January 2027. "Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, accusing Ottawa of imposing high tariffs on US farmers and agricultural products.

"On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%. Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer!" he said. Trump also accused Canada of being among the most difficult countries for Washington to deal with on trade and argued that Ottawa was more dependent on the US market than the other way around.

"They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON'T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!" Trump said, adding that Canada conducts the overwhelming majority of its business with the United States. (ANI)