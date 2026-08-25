US plans to appoint two new FDA deputy commissioners for tech and drugs, CNBC reports

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 23:33 IST
US plans to appoint two new FDA deputy commissioners for tech and drugs, CNBC reports

The U.S. Department of Health and ​Human Services is planning to appoint ​two new deputy commissioners ‌at the Food ​and Drug Administration, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. One role would focus on technology, including ‌healthcare and AI, while the other would oversee drugs, according to two people familiar with the plans.

No final decisions have been made and the agency has not formally ‌announced the appointments, the report said. Jared Seehafer is the leading candidate for ‌the technology role, according to three people familiar with the matter, although the report did not disclose the candidate chosen for the deputy commissioner role for drugs.

Last week, President Donald Trump ⁠named White ​House policy aide Heidi ⁠Overton to lead the FDA, turning to an "America First" ally to steady an agency shaken ⁠by staff losses, low morale and fights over vaccines, the abortion pill and drug approvals. Overton's ​appointment still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump's previous FDA commissioner, ⁠Marty Makary, had resigned in May after 13 months in the job. His resignation followed clashes ⁠with ​White House officials over flavored vapes, a stalled abortion-pill safety study, and public disagreements with drugmakers such as Replimune, Sarepta and Moderna over reviews of potentially ⁠lifesaving medicines and vaccines. Kyle Diamantas had served as acting FDA chief since May. Under ⁠his watch, ⁠the agency has reversed course on several drug approvals or reopened regulatory consideration for rare-disease therapies from Regenxbio, uniQure and Replimune.

TRENDING

1
Nagesh Singh, India's High Commissioner to Australia, concurrently accredited as envoy to Naoero

Nagesh Singh, India's High Commissioner to Australia, concurrently accredite...

Global
2
SpaceX to build $100 billion Starship rocket complex in Louisiana

SpaceX to build $100 billion Starship rocket complex in Louisiana

Global
3
Panama Canal transit auction bids exceed $1 mln as demand surges

Panama Canal transit auction bids exceed $1 mln as demand surges

Global
4
More US employers to drop weight-loss drugs in 2027, as healthcare costs increase

More US employers to drop weight-loss drugs in 2027, as healthcare costs inc...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026