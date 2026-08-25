India, China review ties, discuss border issue in Beijing talks, Indian Embassy in China says

India's ​National ​Security Adviser ‌Ajit Doval and ​Chinese Foreign Minister ‌Wang Yi on Tuesday discussed steps to expand bilateral cooperation, ‌maintain peace and stability along ‌the border and advance work on boundary delimitation at ⁠a ​meeting ⁠in Beijing on Tuesday, the ⁠Indian Embassy in China said.

The ​two officials co-chaired the ⁠25th Meeting of the ⁠Special Representatives ​on the India-China Boundary Question and reviewed the ⁠ongoing momentum in bilateral ⁠relations, ⁠the embassy said in post on X.