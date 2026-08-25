Manchester United have signed midfielder Carlos ​Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion ​on a contract until 2031 ‌with ​the option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Financial details were ‌not disclosed, but a source close to the team said United paid an initial 60 million pounds ($81.80 million), with further add-ons, for the Cameroon international.

"It is ‌an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing ‌at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour," Baleba said in a statement. The 22-year-old arrives despite ⁠suffering ​an ankle ligament ⁠injury during pre-season, although British media have reported that the issue is not expected to ⁠keep him out for an extended period.

Baleba joined Brighton from French side Lille in ​2023 and made 112 appearances in all competitions during three seasons with ⁠the Premier League club. He featured 31 times in the league last season, missing part of ⁠the ​campaign while representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

United were linked with a move for Baleba last year following his breakthrough campaign, ⁠but British media reported they were put off by Brighton's £100 million valuation. The signing ⁠is the ⁠latest move in United's midfield rebuild following the signings of Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans and Brazil international Andrey Santos.

($1 = ‌0.7335 pounds)