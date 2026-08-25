Plane believed to be carrying CIA chief leaves Moscow, Flightradar data show

A ​plane ‌believed to ​be carrying CIA Director John ‌Ratcliffe departed Moscow on Tuesday, according to data from ‌flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Neither U.S. ‌nor Russian officials immediately commented on the flight or ⁠confirmed ​that ⁠Ratcliffe was on board.

Earlier on ⁠Tuesday, several U.S. media ​outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported ⁠that Ratcliffe had travelled ⁠to ​Russia for meetings in Moscow, although the ⁠purpose of the reported visit ⁠was ⁠not disclosed.