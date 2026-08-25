Plane believed to be carrying CIA chief leaves Moscow, Flightradar data show
A plane believed to be carrying CIA Director John Ratcliffe departed Moscow on Tuesday, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Neither U.S. nor Russian officials immediately commented on the flight or confirmed that Ratcliffe was on board.
Earlier on Tuesday, several U.S. media outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Ratcliffe had travelled to Russia for meetings in Moscow, although the purpose of the reported visit was not disclosed.