Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tiger Woods set for first in-person court appearance on DUI charge

After several postponements, Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear before a judge in person for the first time ​since his car accident on March 27. Woods will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Martin County, Fla., ​according to multiple reports that cited county records.

MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh's 3 HRs help M's end ‌Phils' 9-game win ​streak

Cal Raleigh became the first Seattle Mariners player to hit three home runs in a game at T-Mobile Park, giving the hosts a 9-2 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. The last Seattle player to hit three homers at home was Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, who did so May 18, 1999, at the Kingdome. The team moved across the street into its new stadium later that summer.

Tennis-Federer playing Flushing Meadows exhibition in long overdue US ‌Open sendoff

Roger Federer will make a long-awaited curtain call for his adoring fans at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday as the man who defined a generation of tennis plays in an exhibition event ahead of the U.S. Open singles main draw. His final U.S. Open match in 2019 lacked the romantic sendoff that fans have come to expect for former champions, as the Swiss exited in the quarter-finals with many expecting him to return to play at the event again.

Report: Big Ten to ban returnees from NFL

The Big Ten intends to approve a rule change that will ban football players who have been with an NFL team from returning to college football at ‌one of its member schools, ESPN reported Tuesday. The rule is expected to be approved Tuesday and will apply to any player whose name has appeared on an NFL roster or signed a pro contract. The rule also will apply to players who declared for the draft and did not ‌withdraw before the deadline, per the report.

Chinese robot Tiangong clocks sub-9 second 100 metres in Beijing

China's Tiangong Ultra humanoid robot ran 100 metres in 8.86 seconds at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on Tuesday, lowering the 9.39-second mark it set at the event's opening. The time was more than seven-tenths of a second faster than the 9.58-second men's human world record set by Jamaican sprinting great Usain Bolt in 2009.

Ann Li cruises through opening match in Monterrey

Fifth-seeded Ann Li needed just 65 minutes to trounce Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-1, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros event in Monterrey, Mexico. Li took advantage of nine double faults from Osorio to convert half of her 12 break-point opportunities. Osorio, a 2022 finalist in Monterrey, won just ⁠four of her 22 ​second-serve points.

Angel Reese grabs WNBA-record 26 rebounds in Dream's win over Sparks

Angel Reese grabbed ⁠a WNBA-record 26 rebounds, Allisha Gray scored 20 points and the Atlanta Dream completed a perfect West Coast road trip with a 78-71 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday. Rhyne Howard scored 18 points and Naz Hillmon had 12 for the Dream (25-13), who went 4-0 on their trip and moved within a half game of third place in the overall standings with six ⁠regular-season games remaining.

Kalshi inks brand partnership with five MLB teams

Kalshi entered brand partnerships with five Major League Baseball teams in the United States, the prediction market startup said on Tuesday, solidifying engagement for fans on its app. Here are more details from the announcement:

Reds' Michael Toglia slated for season-ending shoulder surgery

Cincinnati Reds outfielder/first baseman Michael Toglia will undergo season- ending surgery on ​Tuesday, four days after injuring his right shoulder while making a diving catch. An MRI on Monday led to a diagnosis of a torn labrum. Reds team doctor Tim Kremchek will perform the operation.

NFL-At least one in four former players who died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE, ⁠study shows

At least one in four former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 was found to have had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to a study released on Tuesday. Out of the 878 former players who died during that time frame, 235 donated their brains, researchers said, with 215 of those donated brains found to have CTE, a degenerative disease that can only definitively be diagnosed after ⁠death.

49ers ​owner Jed York pleads no contest after arrest in Ohio

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Ohio on Monday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors following his Sunday arrest on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. In a plea deal entered Monday, prosecutors amended the original charge to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. According to reports, the criminal tool in York's possession was believed to be a cell phone used to reply to a prostitution advertisement.

Basketball-Former NBA players Kanter Freedom, White not eligible for WNBA, sources say

Two former NBA players who sought to enter the 2027 WNBA draft are not eligible to participate ⁠in the women's basketball league, according to sources around the league on Monday. Enes Kanter Freedom, who played in the National Basketball Association for over a decade from 2011, and Royce White, who spent one season in the NBA, had each announced their intention to play in the league, claiming to ⁠be transgender women.

Tennis-Wawrinka bids farewell to U.S. Open after missing out on wildcard

Former U.S. ⁠Open champion Stan Wawrinka bid an emotional farewell to Flushing Meadows after being denied a wildcard into the main draw, ending hopes of a final appearance at the year's last Grand Slam in what he has said will be his final season. The Swiss veteran competed at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year on wildcards but will miss the U.S. Open, where he won the title in 2016, depriving him of a farewell appearance at the ‌year's final major.

Veteran WR Allen Robinson announces retirement

Former Jacksonville ‌Jaguars and Chicago Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson announced his retirement from football on Monday, his 33rd birthday. Robinson did not play in the NFL last ​season. Most recently, he appeared in 12 games for the Detroit Lions in 2024.