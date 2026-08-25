Bangladesh likely to buy China's J-10CE jets to modernise air force, says PM Adviser Zahed

Dhaka is planning to acquire China's J-10CE fighter jets as part of efforts to modernise its air force, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference at the Secretariat, the adviser said that the proposed acquisition would depend on the availability of budgetary support during the current fiscal year.

"If budget support is available this fiscal year, the purchase will go ahead. Otherwise, it will be deferred to the next budget," he said. Rahman said Bangladesh was closely following the performance of Chinese fighter aircraft and cited the India-Pakistan conflict while explaining Dhaka's interest in the J-10CE.

"When India and Pakistan were at war, India's Dassault Rafale was downed, and it was done by the Chinese J-10," he said. "Bangladesh had taken note of the Chinese jet's performance against the Rafale," Rahman added.

The proposed acquisition is part of a broader plan to strengthen and modernise the Bangladesh Air Force, with Dhaka also considering the procurement of fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters and modern unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems. Rahman also highlighted the relatively lower cost of Chinese fighter aircraft as a factor in Bangladesh's procurement considerations.

The potential J-10CE acquisition had earlier emerged as part of Bangladesh's plans to upgrade its combat capabilities. In June, media reports indicated that Dhaka was considering the purchase of 24 J-10CE multi-role fighter jets from China, with the proposed deal expected to be discussed during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to China.

A senior government official had then told Daily Waadaa that Bangladesh hoped to sign an agreement for the fighter jets by August, subject to the progress of negotiations. The official estimated the cost of each aircraft at around USD 40 million. The J-10CE is the export version of China's J-10C multi-role fighter and is designed for a range of combat missions. (ANI)