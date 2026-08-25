Six bodies of migrants recovered in southeast Libya, security directorate says

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 22:28 IST
Six bodies of migrants recovered in southeast Libya, security directorate says

Libya's security authorities recovered the bodies ​of at least six migrants ​in the southeast of the ‌country ​after their vehicle broke down in the desert, the Alwahat Security Directorate said in a statement on ‌Tuesday. The Directorate said the bodies were recovered in a desert area about 200 km (124 miles) northwest of the town of Jalu.

Libya has become a transit route ‌for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via dangerous routes across ‌the desert and over the Mediterranean since the toppling of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Two bodies were found inside the broken-down vehicle, three more were found ⁠about ​four km (2.5 miles) ⁠away from the vehicle, and one body was found about 10 km (six miles) away, after tracking ⁠their footprints, the Directorate said.

According to the vehicle documents, its owner was from ​Chad, the Directorate said. It added that in the same incident 19 migrants ⁠were rescued on Sunday, although it did not say where they were rescued.

According to the ⁠brother ​of the vehicle's owner, who was one of the 19 rescued migrants, there was another vehicle with them that took the fuel from the ⁠broken-down vehicle and continued the journey, the Directorate said. Pictures that the Directorate posted ⁠showed security staff accompanied ⁠by members of the Fifth Battalion of the 129th Brigade recovering the bodies in a desert area and placing ‌them in black ‌plastic bags.

TRENDING

1
More US employers to drop weight-loss drugs in 2027, as healthcare costs increase

More US employers to drop weight-loss drugs in 2027, as healthcare costs inc...

Global
2
OBITUARY-Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

OBITUARY-Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Global
3
US plans to appoint two new FDA deputy commissioners for tech and drugs, CNBC reports

US plans to appoint two new FDA deputy commissioners for tech and drugs, CNB...

Global
4
Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping exposes security failings 

Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping exposes security fai...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026