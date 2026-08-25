What to know about US measles cases on the rise

Two Pennsylvania residents have died due to measles, health officials said on Tuesday, the first U.S. deaths from the disease reported in 2026 and the first in the state ​in 35 years.

A decline in vaccination among U.S. children in recent years, fueled by unscientific claims that the shots are ​unsafe, has triggered larger outbreaks. Here is what you need to know about measles: WHY WORRY ABOUT ‌MEASLES?

In ​the decade before a vaccine became available in 1963, there were 3 to 4 million U.S. measles cases each year – mostly in children — with 48,000 hospitalizations and 400 to 500 deaths. Complications from measles include ear infections, hearing loss, pneumonia, croup, diarrhea, blindness and swelling of the brain. Even in healthy children, measles can cause serious illness and death. In unvaccinated pregnant women, measles may cause premature birth or a low-birthweight baby.

Measles has ‌surged in the United States this year, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 2,777 confirmed cases nationwide as of August 20. The U.S. hit a 35-year high in cases in July. There have been 36 new outbreaks reported in 2026, and 94% of confirmed cases — 2,614 of the 2,777 — are outbreak-associated. Of those, 1,239 were from outbreaks starting in 2026 and 1,375 from outbreaks that started in 2025, the CDC says.

In 2025, a total of 2,289 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States, with roughly 11% requiring hospitalization, according to the CDC. U.S. measles-related hospitalizations this year ‌stand at 169 so far with two deaths, compared to 243 hospitalizations and three deaths in 2025.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles will need hospitalization. HOW ARE MEASLES INFECTIONS PREVENTED?

The best ‌protection against the highly contagious disease is the vaccine, either given alone or as part of a Measles-Mumps-Rubella shot, commonly known as the MMR vaccine, or a Measles-Mumps-Rubella-Varicella (MMRV) vaccine. No vitamins or drugs have been shown to prevent measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection against the virus. Children typically first receive the vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old and again at age 4 to 6 years.

Adults born before 1957 are presumed to have acquired immunity as they most likely had measles during childhood. Adults who do not remember having measles and don't know whether they were vaccinated should get a dose of the vaccine, the CDC says. The agency also advises a ⁠booster dose for ​adults who received boosters many years ago who might be exposed to an outbreak.

HOW ⁠ARE MEASLES OUTBREAKS PREVENTED? At least 95% of kindergarten-age children need to have received the measles vaccine to achieve so-called herd immunity that can prevent outbreaks and also protect those unable to get the vaccine.

That goal has become elusive in recent years as public figures have promoted theories — contrary to scientific evidence — that childhood vaccines are a cause of ⁠autism and other health risks. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who heads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has helped sow such doubts for decades. The idea stems from a long-since-debunked study of 12 children led by British researcher Andrew Wakefield in the late 1990s that connected autism to the measles vaccine. Rigorous studies have ​found no such links between autism and vaccines or medications, or their components such as thimerosal or formaldehyde.

Vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergartners decreased from 95.2% during the 2019–2020 school year to 92.7% in 2023–2024, according to the CDC. The Texas county at the center ⁠of a 2025 measles outbreak had an 80% vaccination rate among kindergarten children in 2023-24. Vaccination rates below what is needed to reach herd immunity leave those who cannot receive the vaccine unprotected and vulnerable to the virus, including young infants and individuals with immune disorders.

HOW DOES MEASLES SPREAD? Measles spreads via respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Virus particles can remain ⁠suspended ​in the air for up to two hours. If one person has measles, up to 90% of unvaccinated people nearby will become infected, the CDC says.

Symptoms including cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever, and the telltale red, blotchy skin rash don't appear until 10 to 21 days after exposure. Because infected people can unknowingly spread the disease to others during that time, health experts advise a 21-day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed to measles. HOW IS MEASLES TREATED?

There are no specific drugs for measles. Treatments can only help to ease symptoms and limit ⁠complications. The World Health Organization recommends rest, keeping hydrated with fluids, and using fever reducers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Antibiotics can be used to treat pneumonia and ear and eye infections due to measles. Steroids have been used to treat a rare complication of measles ⁠that causes brain swelling, but steroids also weaken the immune system's defense against the virus.

CAN ⁠VITAMIN A PREVENT OR TREAT MEASLES? Vitamin A supplements, which have been raised by Kennedy as a vaccine alternative, cannot prevent measles. Studies show high doses of vitamin A can reduce severe complications in children with measles, based on research in low-income countries where malnutrition is common.

Any evidence in favor of giving vitamin A to measles patients in the developed world "is weak at best," said Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the ‌Infectious Diseases Committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics. WHO ‌and AAP warn that vitamin A in doses recommended for measles must be given under a doctor’s supervision because of the risk of toxicity. (Reporting ​by Nancy Lapid; editing by Michele Gershberg, Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)