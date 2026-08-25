U.S. military officer who called for Trump impeachment faces three charges

A U.S. military service member who ​called for President Donald Trump ​and Vice President JD Vance ‌to be ​impeached is facing charges under the military justice system, his lawyer and the Air Force said ‌on Tuesday. The active-duty officer, Major Jason Watson, denounced Trump and Vance last month for actions including going to war with Iran without congressional authorization, according to a ‌video of the protest event posted online.

In the video, the U.S. Capitol ‌Police can be seen detaining Watson, who held a protest sign calling for their impeachment, conviction and removal. Watson's lawyer said in a statement that the airman would face charges under three ⁠articles, including ​Article 88 -- a rarely ⁠used provision which accuses him of contempt towards officials.

"Major Watson acted knowing the risks to ⁠his career and his liberty," said Christopher Mutimer, counsel for Watson. "It is my hope ​that other Americans who feel powerless in this moment will take some ⁠measure of courage from his willingness to speak and to stand by his convictions," Mutimer said.

The Air ⁠Force ​confirmed Watson had been charged and said he would continue to be held in pre-trial confinement and be afforded the right to due process. Laws ⁠governing U.S. military service members place restrictions on their political activities, particularly while in ⁠uniform. Article 88 ⁠of the Uniform Code of Military Justice prohibits officers from using "contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress" and ‌other U.S. representatives.