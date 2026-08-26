Soccer-Brighton sign Algeria defender Hadjam on deal until 2031

Algeria defender ​Jaouen Hadjam ​has joined Brighton & ‌Hove Albion ​from Swiss champions Young Boys for an ‌undisclosed fee on a contract until 2031, the Premier League club announced on ‌Tuesday. The Paris-born left back played for ‌France at youth level before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2023. He has earned ⁠21 ​caps ⁠for his country and played at this ⁠year's World Cup.

Hadjam, 23, made 98 appearances ​for Young Boys in all competitions ⁠after joining the Swiss side from Ligue ⁠1 ​club Nantes in 2024. He played in Paris St Germain's youth ⁠academy. Brighton started their league campaign by beating ⁠Europa ⁠League holders Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday.