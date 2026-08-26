Rugby-New Zealand flanker Segner ruled out of rest of South Africa tour

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 05:16 IST
Rugby-New Zealand flanker Segner ruled out of rest of South Africa tour

Flanker Anton Segner has ​been ruled out ​of the rest ‌of New ​Zealand's tour of South Africa following ankle surgery, coach Dave ‌Rennie said. German-born Segner was a late withdrawal from the All Blacks' match-day squad for the first test at ‌Ellis Park after complaining of a swollen ankle, ‌which was later diagnosed as acute inflammatory arthritis.

Rennie said Segner needed keyhole surgery to clean the ankle out. “He'll come ⁠with ​us to ⁠Cape Town but he won't take part in the rest of ⁠the tour," Rennie told reporters after the 41-35 win ​over the Lions at Ellis Park. Rennie said no ⁠replacements would be called up as he believed the squad ⁠had ​enough loose forwards to cover them for the three remaining tests in Cape Town, Johannesburg ⁠and Baltimore.

The All Blacks remain unbeaten on tour, having ⁠claimed wins ⁠over four provincial opponents and upset the Springboks 33-16 at Ellis Park.

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