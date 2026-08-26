Darline Graham wins South Carolina Republican primary runoff for US Senate
Darline Graham, sister of late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, won the Republican primary runoff in South Carolina for U.S. Senate, U.S. media projected on Tuesday. Graham was appointed to hold the Senate seat until the beginning of January following her brother's death in July. She defeated Representative Ralph Norman and will run in November's election for a full, six-year Senate term.
President Donald Trump endorsed her candidacy.