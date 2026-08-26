Darline Graham wins South Carolina Republican primary runoff for US Senate

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 06:32 IST
Darline Graham wins South Carolina Republican primary runoff for US Senate

Darline ​Graham, ‌sister of late ​U.S. Senator Lindsey ‌Graham, won the Republican primary runoff in South Carolina ‌for U.S. Senate, U.S. ‌media projected on Tuesday. Graham was appointed to hold ⁠the ​Senate ⁠seat until the beginning of January ⁠following her brother's ​death in July. She defeated ⁠Representative Ralph Norman and ⁠will ​run in November's election for a full, ⁠six-year Senate term.

President Donald ⁠Trump ⁠endorsed her candidacy.

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